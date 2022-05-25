KVIB, signs MoU with CUJ, KU for third party verification of units established under REGP

She further said that to bring more accountability and transparency in functioning of these units, they decided to do third party verification of these units which will be done by CUJ and KU.

"CUJ and KU as third party will do the verification whether these units are functional or not because in past we observed that people opened units after taking subsidy but later closed the units claiming losses," VC KVIB said.

She said transperancy and accountability was important in running these units established under REGP.

"Banks also do the verification but our verification is also important

which will be done through Central University of Jammu for Jammu division and Kashmir University for Kashmir division," she said.