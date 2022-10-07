KVIB, SKUAST-K to jointly support entrepreneurs: Dr Hina

Dr Hina spoke at the event and urged KVIB and SKUAST to work together to help and provide financial assistance to entrepreneurs. This industry has enormous potential, and KVIB will go above and above to support young people in starting their own businesses.

The fish festival, according to VC SKUAST-K Nazir Ahmad, was organised with the intention of attracting young people to this industry. He added that there is a high demand for fish in Kashmir as well. "The major goal of the event is to help in raising revenue of the fish farming community and also lure young educated unemployed towards the fish business which has shown remarkable growth across India," he said.