KVIB taking steps to improve marketing avenues for unit holders: Dr Hina Bhat

Srinagar: Dr Hina Shafi Bhat, Vice Chairperson J&K KVIB on Saturday visited pencil manufacturing unit at Pulwama.
According to a press note, she was accompanied by Aijaz Ahmad Dhobi concerned councillor, concerned Tehsildar, Arshid Bhat founder Awaam ki Awaaz (NGO). Among others present were the senior officers of the Board and other officers from various line departments.
The prime objective of the visit was to provide the marketing tie-up and marketing linkage to have the collaboration with the renowed pencil making companies like Natraj, Apsara, Camel etc in a cluster mood under Ministry of MSME.
She assured the Factory/Unit holder that she will take-up the matter with the concern on priority to improve the marketing avenues and their by enhance employment generation. Dr Hina Shafi Bhat was informed that the raw material is locally available but there is dire need of marketing support to improve the growth as well as sustainability of the unit.
The chairperson while speaking on the importance of the pencil informed that “A pencil stands up straight and true and it is the same for a person.
A person can stand up straight and true but only if they have the substance within, the personal fortitude, the personal ethics that allow one to hold their head high, and their back straight”.
She further added pencil is widely used across the Globe by the students, in offices, by Professionals, Engineers etc. The pencil is the first thing which a lay man kid puts in his hand and which later turned him into a educated disciplined person.