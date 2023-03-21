KVIC Chairman distributes 1200 bee boxes to farmers of Pulwama, Ramban

KVIC is taking significant steps towards realizing the dream of a self-reliant India, as envisioned by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Under various programs, KVIC is providing employment opportunities to artisans in remote areas at very low costs.

Speaking on the occasion, Kumar stated that beekeeping can be an effective way for farmers, including landless farmers to boost their income. By keeping beehives in crop fields during the flowering period, pollination efficiency is increased, leading to improved yield. In addition to honey, beekeeping can also produce other valuable substances such as beeswax, bee propolis, and bee venom. To further encourage the beneficiaries, Chairman KVIC motivated them to run their beekeeping activities successfully and take advantage of the Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Program (PMEGP) scheme to increase their business.