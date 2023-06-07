KVK Ganderbal organises series of awareness programmes

Srinagar, June 7:KrishiVigyan Kendra Ganderbalorganised series of awareness programmes/workshops/campaigns under Mission Lifestyle for Environment (LiFE) from May 20 to June 5 in the district.
A statement issued here said that the aim of the events was to promote awareness about Mission
LiFE among farmers, students, rural youth and local masses of the district Ganderbal.
Awareness regarding sophisticated drone technology interventions in Agriculture and Allied sectors was demonstrated for the benefit of farmers and agri-preneurs by scientists of the KVK.
DrFarooq Ahmad Ahanger, SMS KVK Ganderbal gave a comprehensive overview and thorough practical demonstration to trainees about application of drones in agriculture and allied sector with an emphasis on reduction in the use of chemicals and; fertilizers for preventing environmental degradation.
An awareness programme on the Promotion of Climate Resilient Poultry breeds (Keystone Golden, Australop) was organised at the KVK campus.
The participants were made aware of brood management, health management; maintenance of the environment to prevent climate-related stress and mitigate climate change in poultry by DrShaheenFarooq, SMS Animal Science. KisanGoshtis was organised at ReporaGanderbal on the theme ‘Promotion of Climate Resilient Seeds’.