KVK Shopian organises World Soil Day

DDC Member Raja Waheed was the chief guest of the event. Prof. Bashir Ahmad Dar, Principal GDC Shopian was the guest of honour. Prof. Bashir Ahmad Dar, Principal GDC Shopian stressed on sustainable management of soils for upliftment of the whole humanity. DDC member, Raja Waheed, highlighted the importance of awareness regarding soil health not only for the farming community but also the students for bringing change at the grass roots level. The programme ended with the vote of thanks by Dr Umar Farooq, Asst. prof. Botany GDC Shopian. Simultaneously soil samples were received from farmers of district Shopian which were analysed for soil pH and electrical conductivity on the spot. The total number of soil samples received and analysed was 58.