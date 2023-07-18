KVK Srinagar commemorates 95 th ICAR Foundation Day

Sinagar, July 18: As part of celebration of 95 th ICAR Foundation Day, KVK Srinagar organised an event, which witnessed a confluence of scientists, representatives of line departments and farmers from different blocks of district Srinagar.
The event showcased Kendra achievements, innovations, and impactful stories that have improved the lives of farmers. The programme included informative seminars, interactive and engaging sessions that highlighted the remarkable strides made in various areas, such as crop improvement, livestock production, post- harvest technology, home science, floriculture and agri-entrepreneurship.
During the event, scientists of the Kendra shared their insights, experiences and success stories, inspiring participants and fostering knowledge exchange. For wider visibility of achievements and products developed by the Kendra, an array of different exhibits was put on display for the participating farmers.