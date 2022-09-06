KVK Srinagar organises awareness programme

The function started with a welcome address by Taranum Saleem, Principal GHSS. Dr Sajad Mohiudin, Head of the Kendra while presenting the role of KVK in his speech stressed upon the need of such collaborative programmes especially for school going children to create awareness about right food, which gives adequate nutrition.

Dr Saima Paul, Home Scientist at KVK deliberated upon the importance of nutrition for the human body and the value of healthy eating practices and proper nutrition for upholding a healthy lifestyle. She made a demonstration on preparation of millet based recipes (Ladoo and Fudge) so as to popularize the inclusion of millets in daily diet.