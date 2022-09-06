KVK Srinagar organises awareness programme

Srinagar: Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) Srinagar SKUAST-Kashmir today organised a day long awareness programme at Government Higher Secondary School Gurgari Mohallah, Zaina Kadal Srinagar.
According to a press note, the programme was held under the National Nutrition week 2022 Campaign. The theme of the programme was to “Celebrate a World of Flavours” and was attended by a large number of students, lecturers and KVK Staff.
The function started with a welcome address by Taranum Saleem, Principal GHSS. Dr Sajad Mohiudin, Head of the Kendra while presenting the role of KVK in his speech stressed upon the need of such collaborative programmes especially for school going children to create awareness about right food, which gives adequate nutrition.
Dr Saima Paul, Home Scientist at KVK deliberated upon the importance of nutrition for the human body and the value of healthy eating practices and proper nutrition for upholding a healthy lifestyle. She made a demonstration on preparation of millet based recipes (Ladoo and Fudge) so as to popularize the inclusion of millets in daily diet.
Dr Aasima Rafiq, Scientist (FST) sensitised the participants about how to take adequate and timely measures to eradicate hunger and malnourishment. She also demonstrated a color coded food pyramid to the young students.
The active involvement participation of students was very appreciable and praiseworthy. The programme was moderated by Insha Mehraj and concluded with vote of thanks by Muhammad Shafi Shafi.