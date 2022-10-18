KVK Srinagar organises PM KISAN Samman Sammelan at SKUAST-K

Srinagar, Oct 18: On the directions of the Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad, a programme was organized by KVK at SKUAST, Kashmir in connection with PM Kissan Samman Sammelan.
The event witnessed a large participation of people from different parts of the District including PRI members, Progressive/Marginal/Small farmers and Women Entrepreneurs.
Head KVK Srinagar chaired the event. While Sr. Scientist and Field functionaries of Department of Agriculture and Scientific/ Supporting staff of KVK also participated in the programme.