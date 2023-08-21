KYARI founder and social worker Arhan Bagati takes the helm in Srinagar's Bagh-e-Mehtab

For more than a decade, this locality has grappled with an array of challenges: an inadequate sanitation system, persistent drainage issues, and a lack of road maintenance. But the concerns don't stop there. Residents are battling community-centric issues such as poorly maintained public parks and frustrating restrictions on house repairs imposed by authorities.

Furthermore, there is a growing cry for designated playing fields. With drug abuse cases on the rise among the youth of the area, residents believe that fostering a love for sports could be an essential deterrent.

Taking a hands-on approach, Bagati spent his day going door-to-door, understanding firsthand the issues residents face. "Only by immersing oneself in the community can one truly comprehend and, consequently, find a solution," Bagati commented, emphasising the importance of grassroots level work.

The meeting, attended by the local Mohalla committee and almost 70 residents, saw Bagati assuring the residents of his commitment. "It's not just about addressing the issues," he remarked, "It's about taking them to those in power, ensuring they hear the voices that often go unheard."

In response, a local resident optimistically stated, "We have lived with these challenges for years. But today, with Arhan's support, we see a ray of hope. His efforts to stand with us, understand us, and take our concerns to the authorities give us confidence that change is on the horizon."

Bagati's initiative serves as a beacon of what's possible when one individual chooses to make a difference. With the combined efforts of KYARI and the community, the residents of Bagh-e-Mehtab might soon see a brighter, more promising future.