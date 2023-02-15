LAB, KDA hold protest in Delhi for statehood, constitutional safeguards for Ladakh

Srinagar, Feb 15 : Leh Apex Body and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA), an amalgam of social, political, trade, students and religious groups from Ladakh, held a peaceful protest demonstration at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on Wednesday in support of their demands.
Representatives of two prominent bodies of Ladakh gathered to hold a protest in support of their four demands which include full fledged statehood for Ladakh, constitutional safeguards under 6th Schedule, recruitment process and job reservations for local youth, formation of public service commission and two separate parliamentary seats for Leh and Kargil.
Many prominent social-political activists including noted education reformist and social activist Sonam Wangchuk also attended the protest demonstration in Delhi. Among other president LAB Thupsan Chewang, Nawang Rigzin Jora, Qamar Ali Akhoon, Asgar Ali Karbalie, Sajad Hussain Kargili, Nasir Munshi besides others participated.
Social-political activist and KDA member Sajjad Kargili said that that they are holding the protest to push central government to accept their demands.
"We want democracy to be restored in Ladakh. Ladakh is fragile for environment and there is need to safeguard our environment, identity and land," Sajjad said. He said they are raising their voice for last two years and today they were forced to come out of Ladakh so that their voice is heard.
Ladakh education reformist Sonam Wangchuk said the protest is being held in Delhi so that their voice reaches the government.
"We raised our voice from Ladakh, but no one has reached out to us yet. Perhaps our voice did not reach them, so we have come to Delhi to hold a protest," Wangchuk said.
Ladakh was separated from Jammu and Kashmir and given a Union territory without assembly status in August 2019 by the central government.
The two Ladakh bodies held protest rallies in November last year demanding statehood to Ladakh, constitutional safeguards under sixth schedule, two separate parliamentary seats for Leh and Kargil and formation of public service commission.
The Union Government in January has formed a high powered committee for Ladakh with representatives from KDA and LAB. However the two bodies announced a boycott of the committee unless their demands are put on its agenda.