LAB, KDA hold protest in Delhi for statehood, constitutional safeguards for Ladakh

Representatives of two prominent bodies of Ladakh gathered to hold a protest in support of their four demands which include full fledged statehood for Ladakh, constitutional safeguards under 6th Schedule, recruitment process and job reservations for local youth, formation of public service commission and two separate parliamentary seats for Leh and Kargil.

Many prominent social-political activists including noted education reformist and social activist Sonam Wangchuk also attended the protest demonstration in Delhi. Among other president LAB Thupsan Chewang, Nawang Rigzin Jora, Qamar Ali Akhoon, Asgar Ali Karbalie, Sajad Hussain Kargili, Nasir Munshi besides others participated.