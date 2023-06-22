LAB, KDA members meet Sonam Wangchuk

Srinagar, June 22 : The members of the Leh Apex Body (LAB) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) today met the engineer turned educational reformist Sonam Wangchuk in Leh.
The members had earlier met the MoS Home Nityanand Rai in Delhi on June 19. During their meeting with Sonam Wangchuk , they apprised him about the developments with regard to the meeting with MoS.
Wangchuk is on a seven day climate fast at Leh in support of demands raised by LAB and KDA demanding environmental and constitutional safeguards for Ladakh.
On June 19, Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai had held talks with six members of LAB and KDA (three each from the two bodies) in New Delhi and listened to their issues. The meeting between Ladakh leaders and the Union Home Ministry was held after 22 months as the dialogue remained stalled due to various reasons.
On their return, Leh Apex Body (LAB) chairman Thupstan Chhewang met Sonam Wangchuk and discussed the meeting. Chhewang, the former MP Ladakh said that they put their concerns and demands before the MoS Home Nityanand Rai , adding that they reiterated the four demands .