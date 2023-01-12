Labourer dies, another missing in Ganderbal snow avalanche: Officials

Meanwhile, ADDC Ganderbal said that there may be at least one more casualty. "Yes another person is probably missing as suggested by mobile tracker system", he said.

"We have intensified the rescue operation to keep the things under control", he further said.

CMO Ganderbal Dr. Afroza said that medical teams have been kept on standby in the area in case there is need of any medical treatment to any injured person.

Earlier, two avalanches were reported in Hangh and Sarbal areas of Ganderbal today.