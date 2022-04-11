Labourer dies in stone quarry in Ganderbal

Ganderbal, Apr 11: A labourer died while another was injured when a portion of a stone quarry caved in at Kohistan colony area of Safapora in Ganderbal district on Monday morning. Police said that the duo were working inside the stone quarry when the mishap took place, adding that one of them died while another was injured and shifted to hospital for treatment.
The deceased had been identified as Khursheed Ahmad Leharwal (28) son of Ghulam Hassan, a resident of Kondabal while the injured has been identified as Ghulam Nabi Leharwal son of Abdul Gafar Leharwal. Meanwhile, police have taken cognizance of the incident and have taken up investigations.