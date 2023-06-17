Kashmir

Labourer found dead in Sopore

Sopore, June 17: The body of a labourer from Uttar Pradesh was found in Sopore town of north Kashmir's Baramulla district on Saturday.

An official said  that the body was discovered  in the Jehlum River by fishermen who then informed the police.

The deceased has been identified as Pintu, a 32-year-old resident of VaidPura Ferozpora Uttar Pradesh, currently residing in Muslimpeer Sopore.

A police officer said that a missing report was registered three days before at police station Sopore. The officer further said that an investigation has been set into motion.

