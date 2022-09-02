Labourer injured in Pulwama terror attack

Srinagar, Sep 2: Terrorists shot at and injured a labourer at Ugergund village of Newa in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Friday.
Police said that the injured has been shifted to a hospital where his condition is stated to be stable.
He has been identified as Muneer-ul-Islam of West Bengal.
“Terrorists fired at one outside labourer Muneerul Islam, son of Abdul Karim of West Bengal at Ugergund Newa in Pulwama. He has been shifted to District Hospital Pulwama where his condition is stated to be stable. The area has been cordoned off. Further details will follow,” Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.