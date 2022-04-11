Kashmir

Labourer killed, another injured in stone quarry accident in Ganderbal

Portion of stone quarry collapsed this afternoon, leading to on the spot death of labourer Khurshed Ahmad Larwal, son of Ghulam Hassan, a local resident.
Srinagar, April 11: A 25-year-old labourer was killed and another injured when portion of a stone quarry they were working at caved in at Kohistan Colony Safapora in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district on Monday.

Quoting official sources, news agency GNS reported that portion of stone quarry collapsed this afternoon, leading to on the spot death of labourer Khurshed Ahmad Larwal, son of Ghulam Hassan, a local resident.

Another labourer Ghulam Nabi Larwal, 50, of Kondbal Safapora got injured and was shifted to Public Health Centre Safapora.

More details are awaited.

