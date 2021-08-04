Labourer murdered in Baramulla for ‘extracting sand' from ‘Chakloo side’ of river Jhelum, four arrested

Srinagar, August 4: Police on Wednesday said it arrested four men from three north Kashmir districts for allegedly murdering a labourer from Khawajabagh area of Baramulla district over a petty dispute on sand extraction from Jhelum.

As per a statement by Zonal Police headquarters Srinagar, one Fahmeeda Begum, wife of the deceased Aijaz Ahmad Pandith, aka Bilal, son of Mohammad Ismail, a resident of Khawajabagh Baramulla, lodged a missing complaint at Police Station Baramulla about her husband on July 31 after he went for extracting sand from Jhelum in nearby Chakloo area along with his fellow Firdous Ganai.

The same day at about 0100hrs, mother of Firdous told Fahmeeda that her husband Aijaz had been attacked by some men from Chakloo village across river Jhelum.



As per the police spokesperson, Aijaz had probably been taken away by the attackers while Firdous managed to escape and reached home.