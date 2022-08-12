Labourer shot dead in Bandipora

Srinagar, Aug 12: Police on Friday said that terrorist shot dead a labourer in Bandipora district of north Kashmir and hunt is underway to nab the killers.
The incident, police said, took place in Sadunara village in Ajas Tehsil of Bandipora. The deceased has been identified as Muhammad Amrez, son of Muhammad Jalil ,a resident of Bihar.
“During intervening night, terrorists fired upon & injured one outside labourer Mohd Amrez S/O Mohd Jalil R/O Madhepura Besarh Bihar at Soadnara Sumbal, Bandipora. He was shifted to hospital for treatment where he succumbed,” Kashmir Zone Police, said in a tweet on Friday morning.
Police said during the intervening night of 11/12 August, at about 0015hrs terrorists had fired upon a labourer identified as Mohammad Amrez son of Mohammad Jalil resident of Madhepura Besarh Bihar at Soadnara Sumbal area of District Bandipora. In this terror incident, he had received critical gunshot injuries and was immediately evacuated to nearby hospital for the treatment of his injuries however, he succumbed to his injuries. Police has registered cases under relevant sections of law and investigation has been initiated. Officers continue to work to establish the full circumstances of these terror crimes.
The brother of deceased said that at around 12:20 AM his brother woke me up and said that a firing has started. “He (deceased) wasn’t around, and we thought he went to the toilet,” he said. “We went to check, saw him lying in a pool of blood and contacted security personnel. He was brought to Hajin and later referred but he died."
TIME LINE
March 2: A Panch (Independent) Mohammad Yaqoob Dar shot dead by at Kolpora Srundoo area of Kulgam.
March 9: A sarpanch killed by in Khanmoh in Srinagar
March 11: Sarpanch, Shabir Ahmad Mir, killed at Audoora Kulgam.
March 21: A civilian Tajamul Mohi-ud-din Rather killed at Gotpora Budgam.
March 26-27: A civilian was killed in a militant attack in Chatabugh Budgam.
April 13: A civilian Rajput Satish Kumar was killed in in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district .
April 15: An independent Sarpanch Manoor Ahmad was shot dead at Goshabugh Pattan in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district .
May 12: A Kashmiri Pandit Rahul Bhatshot dead at his office at Chadoora Budgam.
May 25: A woman TV artist killed and her nephew injured in a militant attack in Chadoora Budgam
May 31: A 36 year-old woman government employee Rajni Bala from Samba Jammu killed in school in Kulgam district
June 2: A bank manager from Rajasthan Vijay Kumar shot dead in a yet another targeted attack in a broad daylight in Kulgam district.
June 2: A labourer from Bihar was killed and another critically injured in a targeted attack Magraypora Chadoora in Budgam
August 4: A quilt weaver from Bihar was killed and two other non-locals were injured in a grenade attack Gadoora area of Pulwama.