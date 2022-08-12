Labourer shot dead in Bandipora

Police said during the intervening night of 11/12 August, at about 0015hrs terrorists had fired upon a labourer identified as Mohammad Amrez son of Mohammad Jalil resident of Madhepura Besarh Bihar at Soadnara Sumbal area of District Bandipora. In this terror incident, he had received critical gunshot injuries and was immediately evacuated to nearby hospital for the treatment of his injuries however, he succumbed to his injuries. Police has registered cases under relevant sections of law and investigation has been initiated. Officers continue to work to establish the full circumstances of these terror crimes.

The brother of deceased said that at around 12:20 AM his brother woke me up and said that a firing has started. “He (deceased) wasn’t around, and we thought he went to the toilet,” he said. “We went to check, saw him lying in a pool of blood and contacted security personnel. He was brought to Hajin and later referred but he died."