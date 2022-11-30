Lack of  heating arrangements in schools challenging for students : AAP

In a press statement, Farooqi said that education system in Jammu and Kashmir has always suffered due to different reasons in the past few decades and unfortunately none of the governments made any arrangements to fix these issues.

She mentioned about dire need of heating arrangements in education institutions and said that there is need for proper heating arrangements in school as it is one of the major problem faced by the students but lack of arrangements results in the health concerns of children thus the causing disturbance in the whole circle of the society.