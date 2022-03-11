Ladakh UT allotted 27 IAS, IPS, IFS posts of AGMUT cadre

Srinagar, Mar 11: As many as 27 posts of the Indian Administrative Service, Indian Police Service and Indian Forest Service of AGMUT cadre will be under the Government of Ladakh Union Territory.
As per details the Government of India has allotted 27 posts of AGMUT cadre to Ladakh UT in the prestigious central services.
Of which, 10 posts each have been allotted to two-district UT in IAS and IPS and seven posts in IFS.
The posts allotted to Ladakh in IAS include advisor to LG (1), Principal Secretary (1), Commissioner Secretary (2), Secretary/divisional commissioner (1), Secretary (2), Deputy Commissioner (2) and Additional Deputy Commissioner (1). Similarly, 10 posts of IPS of AGMUT cadre will also under the administration of Ladakh UT.
These posts include Additional Director General of Police (1), Inspector General of Police (1), Deputy Inspector General of Police (2), Superintendent of Police (level – 12) (3), Superintendent of Police (level – 11) (3).
According to the documents, seven posts of Indian Forest Service (IFS) have also been allotted to Ladakh administration.
The posts include Chief Conservator of Forests( 1) Conservator of Forests (General) (1), Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) (1), Deputy Conservator of Forests Leh (Territorial) (1), Deputy Conservator of Forests Kargil (Territorial) (1) Deputy Conservator of Forests (HQ) (1) and Deputy Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) (1)—