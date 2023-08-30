LAHDC polls: 89 candidates in fray for 26 seats

Campaigns for the elections slated on September 10 are underway in the region. Political parties and independent candidates have started door-to-door campaigning. They have also come up with their separate agenda for the election.

National Conference President district unit Kargil Haji Hanifa Jan said that they have already begun with the preparations for the elections. He stated that both INC and NC are busy with the preparations to ensure all candidates win.

Nasir Munshi, INC Spokesperson who is also a contesting candidate said that all of them are busy with the campaign.

“All of us are on the ground. Busy with door-to-door campaigns. We are ensuring that all our candidates win,” he said.