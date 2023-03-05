Laigaroo decries LPG price hike

Laigaroo said the hike in LPG prices is in addition to skyrocketing prices of daily-use commodities including fuels, fruits, milk, meat and vegetables “With this hike, more people will drop out from using subsidised cooking gas cylinders as they simply cannot afford it,” the statement reads. “Already, over 10 per cent of those under Ujjwala Yojana have not taken any refill cylinders during last year. Nearly 12 per cent took only 1 refill”.