Laigaroo decries LPG price hike

Srinagar, Mar 5: PDP leader and constituency incharge Habba Kadal, Arif Laigaroo has expressed shock over the sudden spike in cooking gas prices.
Laigaroo said the hike in LPG prices is in addition to skyrocketing prices of daily-use commodities including fuels, fruits, milk, meat and vegetables “With this hike, more people will drop out from using subsidised cooking gas cylinders as they simply cannot afford it,” the statement reads. “Already, over 10 per cent of those under Ujjwala Yojana have not taken any refill cylinders during last year. Nearly 12 per cent took only 1 refill”.
Laigaroo said a total of 56.5 per cent took only 4 or fewer refills against the minimum required annual average of 7+ cylinders, and against an entitlement of 12 cylinders per year.