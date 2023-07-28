Kashmir

Laigaroo visits Shamaswari, Babadem areas

Photo: Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party

Srinagar, July 28: PDP  leader and in-charge Habba Kadal constituency Arif Laigaroo alongwith other party  workers toured Shamaswari and Babadem areas.

According to a press release, he toured the areas in backdrop of Muharram and met scores of mourners, besides other local people.

Laigaroo welcomed governments move to allow the 8th Muharram procession and hailed peaceful moves by Shia community.  Assuring the people that he will take up their demands, the PDP leader appealed the government redress all grievances of people live in these areas.

