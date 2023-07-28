Laigaroo visits Shamaswari, Babadem areas

Srinagar, July 28: PDP leader and in-charge Habba Kadal constituency Arif Laigaroo alongwith other party workers toured Shamaswari and Babadem areas.
According to a press release, he toured the areas in backdrop of Muharram and met scores of mourners, besides other local people.
Laigaroo welcomed governments move to allow the 8th Muharram procession and hailed peaceful moves by Shia community. Assuring the people that he will take up their demands, the PDP leader appealed the government redress all grievances of people live in these areas.