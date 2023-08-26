Land for landless people scheme | NC seeks clarification on list of beneficiaries

Srinagar, Aug 25: National Conference (NC) on Friday sought clarity over the eligible beneficiaries of the administration’s land for landless scheme, calling for greater transparency from the administration regarding the scheme’s intentions and implications.
In a statement party’s Chief Spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq said, “We are not against the decision of granting land to landless. Our party has been a forerunner in elevating the plight of landless and deprived sections. However, such decisions should have been left to an elected government. The makeshift administration that is currently ruling J&K should confine themselves to day to day issues and not take decisions which have far reaching consequences. Everywhere such decisions are usually taken by an elected government.”
He further added, “The most important question that the people are asking is whether these beneficiaries were domiciles before August 2019 or after that. If it is the latter, then it raises a question on the entire process.”