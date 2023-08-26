Land for landless people scheme | NC seeks clarification on list of beneficiaries

In a statement party’s Chief Spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq said, “We are not against the decision of granting land to landless. Our party has been a forerunner in elevating the plight of landless and deprived sections. However, such decisions should have been left to an elected government. The makeshift administration that is currently ruling J&K should confine themselves to day to day issues and not take decisions which have far reaching consequences. Everywhere such decisions are usually taken by an elected government.”