Land to landless scheme | PDP raises concerns

Talking to media persons, Bukhari emphasised the need for clarity surrounding the developments related to the land to landless scheme. He underscored that with each passing day and new developments surrounding the policy, there emerges a sense that the government is withholding crucial information, thereby raising suspicions among the public about the true intentions behind the scheme. PDP Chief Spokesperson drew attention to the eligibility criteria outlined in the policy, which includes domiciles as beneficiaries. He highlighted a pivotal question that requires addressing: the identity of these domiciles. He stated that the party had information suggesting that domicile certificates had been granted to numerous non-state subjects.