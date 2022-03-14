Landowner locks school gate forcing students to study in open in Ganderbal

Srinagar, Mar 14: Dozens of students were forced to take classes in the open after the landowner locked the gate of the school in Kangan tehsil of central Kashmir's Ganderbal district on Monday.
Quoting the Head Master of Government Middle School Razen, Nisar Ahmed Balkhi news agency KNT reported that the landowner locked the gate saying the School Education Department had failed to fulfill the promise made to him 37 years ago that he will be given a government job in lieu of the land.
The landowner did not budge despite repeated requests to open the gate, Balkhi said.
When contacted, the landowner Abdul Rahim Bhat said that he offered the land free of cost for the construction of Middle School in 1985 on the promise of a job in Education Department to a family member in return, which did not happen.
“Earlier too, I locked the school for a few days, but then again I was assured of getting a job. I suffered a lot and now I am not going to listen to anyone,” Bhat said adding that he has been temporarily working in the school for a "meager salary of Rs 275".
“Neither do I want a permanent job nor any compensation now. I want my land back,” he reiterated.
The Sarpanch of the area said that the matter has been taken up with the concerned SDM and hoped the issue will be resolved.