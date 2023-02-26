Landslide affected families of Rezan- Kangan | Mian Altaf seeks rehabilitation, proper compensation

Srinagar, Feb 26: Senior National Conference leader and former legislator Kangan Mian Altaf Ahmed on Sunday reiterated the demand seeking rehabilitation and proper compensation to the families of Rezan village of Kangan who were affected by the massive landslide occurred last week.
In a statement , Mian Altaf expressed anguish that the administration has not taken any steps to rehabilitate the landslide affected families besides no proper compensation has been given to the affected families except some immediate relief under Red cross fund despite passing a week.
Mian Altaf urged the LG administration to take concrete steps to rehabilitate the affected families and provide them compensation for their losses so that they do not suffer .
“An unfortunate incident of landslide that occurred in Rezan village which damaged several residential homes and other properties. The administration must ensure that the affected families whose property got damaged does not suffer in this weather, “ the statement said. He said that all the affected belong to poor families and the administration must provide relief to them.