Landslide again forces closure of Mughal road

Poonch, Jun 6: The Mughal road – connecting the twin border districts of Poonch and Rajouri in Jammu region with south Kashmir's Shopian – was closed for traffic just a day after it was thrown open following its closure for nearly a week.

Quoting an official, GNS reported that the road was made through after the debris of a landslide which occurred last week, was cleared yesterday. “The road was open for one-way traffic since last afternoon and the traffic movement which was allowed on both sides today had to be suspended after a landslide occurred at Rata Chamb in Surankote”, the official said.