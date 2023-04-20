Landslide blocks Srinagar-Leh highway in Ganderbal

SDM Kangan, Javid Ahmad Rather, Tehsildar Gund, Javid Iqbal and SHO Gund, Mudasir Ahmed visited the spot.

SDM Kangan, Javid Ahmad Rather told Greater Kashmir that the landslide occurred at Rezan village along Srinagar-Leh highway resulting in the closure of the road. He said there was no damage in the slide . He said that the BRO has pressed its machinery into work to clear the road, which will take some time till then the traffic has been diverted via Kullan Zirpora road. It is pertinent to mention that a massive landslide had hit the same area two months ago and caused massive damage to the public property.