Landslide blocks traffic on Srinagar-Jammu highway

Srinagar Mar 10: A heavy landslide on Thursday blocked the Srinagar-Jammu highway for vehicular traffic leaving travelers disappointed.
As per a Traffic Police official, the landslide occurred at Nachlana located between Banihal and Ramban.
People have been asked to avoid traveling on the highway for now till the clearance work is completed.
"Jammu Srinagar NHW blocked due to landslide at Nachlana (between Banihal and Ramban) people are requested not to travel on Jmu-Sgr NHW till the clearance work is completed, " Traffic Police said in a statement this morning.