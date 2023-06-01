Landslide damages house in J&K's Pulwama

Srinagar, Jun 01: A house was damaged due to a landslide in Chandgam Tahab area of south Kashmir's Pulwama district on Thursday.
Quoting an official, news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) reported that incessant rains triggered a landslide in Chandgam area, resulting in damage to a residential house.
He said there was no report of any injury in the incident.
Tehsildar Pulwama Mohammad Iqbal said that a residential house was damaged in Chandgam.
He added that teams have reached to the spot to evacuate the family to safer place and take steps for safety of other people living close to the spot.