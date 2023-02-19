Landslide damages houses in Ganderbal, blocks Srinagar-Sonamarg road

Ganderbal, Feb 19: A massive landslide occurred in Rezan area of Gund in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district on Sunday evening, officials said.
Tehsildar Gund, Javid Iqbal told Greater Kashmir that the landslide occurred near Rezan village causing damage to some houses.
"Fortunately no loss of life has been reported so far, " he said.
He said that the families have been evacuated and further rescue operation is on. Police and civil administration officials are monitoring the situation. The landslide has also blocked the Srinagar-Sonamarg road.