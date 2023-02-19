Landslide damages houses in Ganderbal, blocks Srinagar-Sonamarg road

Tehsildar Gund, Javid Iqbal told Greater Kashmir that the landslide occurred near Rezan village causing damage to some houses.

"Fortunately no loss of life has been reported so far, " he said.

He said that the families have been evacuated and further rescue operation is on. Police and civil administration officials are monitoring the situation. The landslide has also blocked the Srinagar-Sonamarg road.