Landslide halts traffic on Jammu-Srinagar highway

Srinagar, Mar 3: Vehicular traffic on the Jammu-Srinagar highway was halted on Thursday affer a landslide at Chamalwas area of Banihal in J&K's Ramban district.
An official while confirming the development said that restoration work is currently underway. He asked people not to travel along the highway for now.
Elsewhere, Mughal Road, connecting Shopian with Poonch and Rajouri districts, remained closed for vehicular movement in view of snow accumulation at Peer Ki Gali, news agency GNS reported.
Also,Srinagar-Sonamarg-Gumri road remained shut for vehicular movement in view of snow accumulation on Zoji la axis and has been closed till further orders. Kishtwar-Sinthan road also remained closed in view of snow accumulation, the traffic department official said.