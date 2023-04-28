Landslides leave Nambinar-Babareshi road in Baramulla damaged

An official said that the landslide occurred on the Nambinar-Babareshi road Friday morning, causing damage to it. He said the officials of the Baramulla administration rushed to the spot and ordered the immediate repair of the road.

Meanwhile, the incessant rains led to the inundation of several areas including some educational institutions in the Baramulla district on Friday. The students of Govt Middle School Sulipora Dangerpora in Baramulla district had to face severe hardships after most of the classrooms were inundated in the rainy water. The students said that they are unable to continue their studies as all the classrooms are inundated.