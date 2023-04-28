Landslides leave Nambinar-Babareshi road in Baramulla damaged

Baramulla, Apr 28: The incessant rains that lashed north Kashmir’s Baramulla district for the last few days have triggered landslides on the Nambinar-Babareshi road, resulting in damage to the road.
An official said that the landslide occurred on the Nambinar-Babareshi road Friday morning, causing damage to it. He said the officials of the Baramulla administration rushed to the spot and ordered the immediate repair of the road.
Meanwhile, the incessant rains led to the inundation of several areas including some educational institutions in the Baramulla district on Friday. The students of Govt Middle School Sulipora Dangerpora in Baramulla district had to face severe hardships after most of the classrooms were inundated in the rainy water. The students said that they are unable to continue their studies as all the classrooms are inundated.
A teacher at the school said that the school has around 270 students enrolled. He said the school building is already unsafe and authorities need to reconstruct the school building. Besides, the school ground needs to be leveled so that the rainwater doesn’t enter classrooms.
Similarly, the Government Degree College Baramulla premises was completely inundated in the rainy water on Friday. There is no proper drainage system on the main road outside the degree college Baramulla, with a result the accumulated rain water enters the college premises making it tough for the students to enter into the college premises.
Meanwhile, the residents of Abu Bakr and Usman colony in Khawjabagh Baramulla have alleged that the lack of a drainage system has turned their life miserable. The locals said that following the recent uninterrupted rains, the water has accumulated on the road and has started to enter into the residential houses with the result there is apprehension of damage to the houses.
They have appealed to the Baramulla district administration to ensure a proper drainage system in the area so that the locals here don’t go through hardships.
In the Trikolbal Pattan area of Baramulla district scores of men and women staged a protest against the administration for their failure to construct a drain on the main road in the area. The aggrieved residents said that following the recent rains, the main road connecting scores of other villages in the area is submerged in rainwater.
They said in the absence of a drain which they have been demanding for the last several years, the water has entered several residential houses. They said the dilapidated road condition and accumulation of water on the road have made it impossible for pedestrians to walk on the road.
“The accumulated water is presenting a pond-like picture,” said Muhammad Rajab, a local resident. “The authorities must fulfill our demand of constructing a drain on the road. We have in the past raised this issue too, but authorities don’t pay heed to our repeated requests,” he added.