Landslides, shooting stones block Srinagar-Jammu highway

Srinagar Jan 23: Landslides and shooting stones triggered by the prevailing inclement weather in Jammu and Kashmir blocked the Srinagar-Jammu highwayon Sunday, officials said.

Elsewhere, Mughal road and Srinagar-Sonamarg-Gumri road also remained shut due to snow accumulation.

"Traffic update Jammu-Srinagar NHW blocked due to mudslides/shooting stones at many places and Mughal road, SSG road, & Sinthan road closed for vehicular movement in view of snow accumulation, " a Traffic Police spokesman said this morning.

Authorities had allowed passenger Light Motor Vehicles along the Srinagar-Jammu highway today.

