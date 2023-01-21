Langate youth qualifies JKAS in maiden attempt

Kupwara, Jan 21: Danish Amin Bhat from Ujroo village of Handwara has brought laurels to the whole area by qualifying the prestigious Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (JKAS) exam in his maiden attempt, the result of which was declared on Friday.
Danish has received his primary education from a local government school up to 8th class and later passed his 12th from Model Public School Sopore.
In 2018, he passed civil engineering from Delhi. “During my college days I started preparing for civil services. I have appeared twice in UPSC Mains but did not get through. I am now content with what I have achieved,” Danish told Greater Kashmir.
Danish with 61th rank wrote JKAS Mains with Urdu literature as optional subject. “I had developed interest in Urdu literature from my school days and that really helped me. I remained much focused towards my goal and with hard work I achieved the success,” jubilant Danish said.
“I am really thankful to all my teachers, especially those who taught me at Middle School Ujroo. They stood by my side all through these years. The most important person behind my success happens to be my mother,” he added.
“I was very enthusiastic about wearing the uniform. I am hopeful of getting police service given the fact that I have kept KPS as my first preference,” Danish said.