Large number of patients receive treatment at medical camp in Beerwah

During the camp, around 294 civilian patients from different villages were provided with free medical checkup, consultation and free medicines by the joint team of doctors of 181 Bn CRPF and Sub- District Khansahib.

The basic purpose of conducting this programme was making healthcare accessible in remote areas and to poor and needy civilians. It also strengthened the connection between CRPF and locals winning hearts and minds of people, further boosting citizen friendly policing. Talking to the media, CO 181 Bn said that apart from assigned duties, CRPF is always ready to provide any assistance to the public.