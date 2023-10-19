Large number of patients receive treatment at medical camp in Beerwah

Srinagar, Oct 18: A medical camp under Civic Action Programme 2023 of 181 Bn CRPF, under the guidance of IG Srinagar Sector CRPF was organised at Hardupanzoo village in Beerwah by D Coy/181 Bn CRPF, which is currently headed by S. Manoj Patil (AC).
The programme was inaugurated by Nazir Khan,DDC Chairman Budgam, in presence of Ram Lakhan Ram (CO 181 Bn), Manzoor Ahmed Bhatt( Director Forest Protection Force), Nazir Khan, Beerwah Municipal Committee Chairman, Manish Godara (AC), Manoj Patil (AC), Dr Navdeep (MO) and medical team provided by BMO Khansahib, govt officials and media persons.
Mathew A John, DIG Srinagar South Range CRPF and D K Singh, DIG Srinagar Sector CRPF also graced the occasion.
During the camp, around 294 civilian patients from different villages were provided with free medical checkup, consultation and free medicines by the joint team of doctors of 181 Bn CRPF and Sub- District Khansahib.
The basic purpose of conducting this programme was making healthcare accessible in remote areas and to poor and needy civilians. It also strengthened the connection between CRPF and locals winning hearts and minds of people, further boosting citizen friendly policing. Talking to the media, CO 181 Bn said that apart from assigned duties, CRPF is always ready to provide any assistance to the public.