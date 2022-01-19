Lasjan youth thanks LG

Jammu, Jan 19: After finding mention of his suggestions in the ‘Awaam Ki Awaaz’ radio programme by Lieutenant Governor ManojSinha, Mir Audil of Lasjan, Srinagar expressed hope that his suggestion would be implemented shortly.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the Lasjan youth said, “A big thanks to the LG for considering my views for mentioning in his address.”
The spokesman said that the youth now expects that his suggestions should be implemented on the ground for development in J&K.
The Lasjan youth, a dentist by profession, had expressed concern over the haphazard constructions without giving heed to overall sustainability.
He had suggested the adoption of a sustainable housing policy by the government to enable optimum use of resources by the people of J&K.
The Lasjan youth had also given suggestions for having a sustainable road network and pleaded for treatment of sewerage water before throwing it into the river.
He also has given suggestions about the decongestion of the city and saving it from traffic snarls.
Few of his other suggestions included provisions of playfields, schools, and high-speed internet in every habitation for making the quality of life plausible in J&K.