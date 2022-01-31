Last date for online application for Haj-2022 extended till Feb 15

Srinagar, Jan 31: Authorities in J&K on Monday extended the last date for submission of online application forms for Haj–2022 up to 15 February.
A notice issued to this effect by the J&K Haj Committee, as per news agency GNS, said that only those applicants who possess machine readable valid Indian international passports issued on or before 15 February, 2022 and valid up to 31 December, 2022 will be eligible to apply for Haj–2022.
Besides, those intending pilgrims who have already submitted their Haj application forms online but have not received their cover numbers through SMS till date, have requested to contact J&K Haj Committee, Haj House Bemina, Srinagar during office hours either personally or through the following telephone numbers so that their cover numbers are generated well before the last date i.e., 15 February, 2022.
The numbers: 0194-2495365, 0194-2495367