Kashmir

Last date of online application for Panchayat Secretary posts extended till July 16

The last date for the online application for the posts had earlier been fixed as July 6 and later extended till July 13.
Last date of online application for Panchayat Secretary posts extended till July 16
Representational ImageFile
GK Web Desk

Srinagar July 14: The J&K Services Selection Board on Thursday extended the last date for the online application for the posts of Panchayat Secretary in the Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Department till July 16.

An order to this effect issued by Secretary JKSSB, Sachin Jamwal said that the board received representations from candidates to extend the last date for the online application for the posts which had earlier been fixed as July 6 and later extended till July 13.

The posts were advertised by the board on May 26 this year.

JKSSB exams

Related Stories

No stories found.
Greater Kashmir
www.greaterkashmir.com