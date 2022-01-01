Last surviving Lethpora attacker likely killed in Anantnag: Police

Police had said that a soldier and three JeM terrorists were killed and their bodies retrieved from the site of the encounter that took place at Nowgam Dooru area of the South Kashmir district on Thursday.



Police had then identified those killed as Sultan alias Rayees alias Mavia (a foreign militant), Nisar Ahmad Khanday, a resident of Dudwangan Kapran, and Altaf Ahmad Shah, a resident of Nathipora Dooru.



The IGP had said that Shah and Sultan along with another militant Suhail Rather were involved in an attack at Zewan Srinagar in which three policemen were killed and 11 others injured.



Rather was killed in a separate encounter at Pantah Chowk on Saturday.