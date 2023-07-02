Police deny allegations of lathicharge on Amarnath Yatris

Srinagar, July 02: Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday refuted allegations that they used force on Amarnath Yatris in Ganderbal calling the news baseless.

"A video is circulating on social media wherein its alleged that Police did Lathicharge on yatries. However the news is totally fabricated and baseless, " Ganderbal Police said in a series of tweets

The police said that the traffic advisory, which has already been issued and shared in public domain, states that no yatri / tourist vehicle shall be allowed to move after cut off time ( i.e when ROP is withdrawn ) and will be accomodated in the nearest designated safe location for the safety and security of the tourists and yatries. "When cut off was being implemented, some people blocked the National Highway and insisted upon allowing them to go further, " it said.