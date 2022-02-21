Lavender designated Doda brand product, Kishtwar Rattle project revived: Dr Jitendra Singh

Srinagar, Feb 25: Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh today chaired the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) meeting for Doda and Kishtwar districts.
Addressing the meeting, he said Lavender has been designated as Doda brand product, while Kishtwar's Rattle Hydropower Project has been revived after over eight years.
Dr Jitendra Singh said that Khilani - Goha - Sudhmahadev National highway could not have been possible without the personal intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that is providing crucial connectivity and employment in the region. Similarly, Rattle Project, which along with Pakkal-Dul project and Kiru project make the entire region Power-surplus, was put on hold by the earlier government but has been revived on the intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
“CSIR-IIIM’s Aroma Mission is providing means of livelihood to budding farmers and Agri-Technocrats and promoting the spirit of entrepreneurship giving a boost to Start-Up India campaign,”he said. Regarding the Purple Revolution, the Minister emphasised that awareness/beneficiary programmes should be organised in Doda, Jammu and other districts and later in the rest of the country to showcase the lucrative aspects of lavender cultivation so that StartUps under Aroma Mission would be encouraged. This would also enhance the image of district Doda District that is the birthplace of Purple Revolution.
The Minister also said that various initiatives were being taken to improve forward and backward linkages for Lavender produce and various options of marketing are being explored for which deliberations with various industry partners is underway.
During the meeting, Dr Jitendra Singh also stressed on the branding of the products under ‘One District, One Product’ initiative with innovative themes so that holistic development of the district must be ensured.
Dr. Jitendra Singh also informed that Goha Khilani National Highway Project that is providing crucial connectivity and employment in the region will be completed in early 2022-23.