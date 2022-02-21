Lavender designated Doda brand product, Kishtwar Rattle project revived: Dr Jitendra Singh

The Minister also informed that Lavender has been designated as Doda brand product. He said, Doda is the birthplace of India's Purple Revolution (Aroma Mission) and lavender can be promoted under ‘One District, One Product’ initiative of the Modi Government to attract Agri- StartUps, entrepreneurs and farmers. Similarly, Rattle Project, which will along with Pakkal-Dul project and Kiru project make the entire region Power-surplus, was put on hold by the earlier government but has been revived on the intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“CSIR-IIIM’s Aroma Mission is providing means of livelihood to budding farmers and Agri-Technocrats and promoting the spirit of entrepreneurship giving a boost to Start-Up India campaign,”he said. Regarding the Purple Revolution, the Minister emphasised that awareness/beneficiary programmes should be organised in Doda, Jammu and other districts and later in the rest of the country to showcase the lucrative aspects of lavender cultivation so that StartUps under Aroma Mission would be encouraged. This would also enhance the image of district Doda District that is the birthplace of Purple Revolution.