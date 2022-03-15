Law Deptt organises programme

College Principal, Prof. Bashir Ahmad Parray appreciated the academic activities at the SLS and focused on the importance of Legal Literacy activity by law students as prescribed by the Bar Council of India. Asst Prof. Prof Mushtaq, pointed out that delay in delivery of justice ultimately amounts to denial of justice and such programmes help in awareness among masses. Prof. Wahid Ahmad Shah, HoD, Zoology deptt, remarked on educating people about their rights and said that such a mechanism makes legal aid and assistance a non-expensive one and less time consuming. The students of B.A.LL.B. 8th Semester made their presentations on Cryptocurrency, Right to Information. Right to Education, Domestic Violence, Dowry Death, Prisoner’s rights, Legal Aid, Public Interest Lawyering, Legal effects of marriage, Maintenance, Custody of Child, Juvenile Justice System, etc. to the students.