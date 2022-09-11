Law students visit educational institutes of Ganderbal, Children’s Home Kangan

Ganderbal: The law students from the School of Legal Studies, Central University of Kashmir (CUK) Sunday visited different educational institutes in Ganderbal district and Children’s Home Kangan where awareness programmes were conducted by them on different topics.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the visit of these law students to different educational institutions and Children’s Home Kangan was facilitated by District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) Ganderbal as per an initiative and schedule of activities organized by DLSA Ganderbal under the guidance of Tabasum, Secretary DLSA Ganderbal.
In the guided tour, students were briefed regarding the functioning and procedures of the Children’s home Kangan.
The programme at the Government Girls Higher Secondary School Nunner was held on the topic “NALSA Scheme (A scheme for legal services to disaster victims through legal services authorities)” in which Law students made participants aware of the scheme. The objective of the program was to provide information regarding the role of Legal services authorities to disaster victims.
They highlighted that the Legal services authorities have to ensure immediate help by Governmental and Non-Governmental Agencies to the victims by coordinating activities of different departments of the Government and the NGOs for bringing immediate relief, supervising the distribution of relief materials, construction of temporary shelter or transporting the victims to a safer place, the reunion of families, health care and sanitation of the victims and preventing the spread of epidemics, needs of women and children, ensuring the availability of food, medicine, and drinking water.
The programme at the Government Boys Higher Secondary School Manigam was held on the topic “NALSA (Legal Services to Senior Citizens) Scheme,2016” in which Law students made participants aware of the scheme. The objective of the program was to provide information regarding different legislations, NALSA (services to senior citizens) scheme 2016, and different government schemes for senior citizens.
The law students informed the participants about different legislations as enacted by the legislature and various schemes formulated by the government from time to time keeping in view the interests of senior citizens. The program was followed by a question-and-answer session.
The programme at the Government Boys Higher Secondary School Chattergul was held on the topic “NALSA (Legal Services to the Mentally ill and disabled persons) Scheme, 2015” in which Law students made participants aware of the scheme. Law students pointed out that.
The programme at the Government Boys Higher Secondary School Kangan was held on the topic “Solid Waste Management and Environmental Laws” in which Law students made participants aware of Solid Waste Management and Environmental Laws.
Emphasis was made on the complete enforcement of the ban on the use of polythene bags and proper disposal of both degradable and non-biodegradable waste.
The programme at the Government Girls Higher Secondary School Kangan was held on the topic “Consumer Rights” in which Law students made participants aware of Consumer Rights. They highlighted the provisions of the Consumer Protection Act and the rights of the consumers.
The programme at the Children’s Home Kangan was held on the topic “NALSA (child-friendly legal services to children and their protection) Scheme, 2015” in which Law students made participants aware of the scheme. They threw light on the NALSA Scheme and reiterated the mission of legal services institutions to provide all possible help to the downtrodden sections of society, especially children.