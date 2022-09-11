Law students visit educational institutes of Ganderbal, Children’s Home Kangan

Ganderbal: The law students from the School of Legal Studies, Central University of Kashmir (CUK) Sunday visited different educational institutes in Ganderbal district and Children’s Home Kangan where awareness programmes were conducted by them on different topics.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the visit of these law students to different educational institutions and Children’s Home Kangan was facilitated by District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) Ganderbal as per an initiative and schedule of activities organized by DLSA Ganderbal under the guidance of Tabasum, Secretary DLSA Ganderbal.

In the guided tour, students were briefed regarding the functioning and procedures of the Children’s home Kangan.