Laying claim on properties attached by ED | Court seeks objections by Farooq Abdullah, 2 others on plea

Srinagar: A court here issued notice to National Conference (NC) President Farooq Abdullah and two former members of Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) on separate pleas filed by the cricket governing body in J&K, laying claim on the properties attached by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the money laundering case.
The ED had in July this year filed a supplementary chargesheet against Abdullah, the former president of JKCA, and two other former members Ahsan Ahmad Mirza and Mir Manzoor Gazanffer in connection with its probe into the money laundering case.
The Principal District and Sessions Judge, Srinagar which is the Special Court for Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) cases, issued notice to the trio as well as the ED for filing of objections.
The court posted the case for further consideration on September 5.
The separate pleas have been filed by the JKCA through its Incharge Cricket Development Activities, Majid Yaqoob Dar against the three as well as the Directorate of Enforcement, Government of India.
Dar had filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) before the erstwhile J&K High Court and it was on this plea that a CBI investigation was ordered into the matter.
The JKCA in its pleas filed through Advocate Arif Sikandar Mir seeks “restoring” of the properties to JKCA in terms of the proviso to Section 8 (8) of PMLA.
“It is submitted that based on investigation, CBI and ED quantified an amount of Rs 43.69 crore were misappropriated on account of the role played by the accused persons,” the JKCA plead.
In its pleas, the JKCA has submitted that “according to the investigations conducted by the CBI and the ED, the accused persons had conspired to siphon off funds of JKCA for their benefit and have thereby generated ‘proceeds of crime’ while committing scheduled offenses of criminal conspiracy,” reads the plea.
The JKCA has pleaded to the court that “proceeds of crime” had been used by the accused in acquiring huge assets which now stand attached by the ED.