Laying claim on properties attached by ED | Court seeks objections by Farooq Abdullah, 2 others on plea

Srinagar: A court here issued notice to National Conference (NC) President Farooq Abdullah and two former members of Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) on separate pleas filed by the cricket governing body in J&K, laying claim on the properties attached by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the money laundering case.

The ED had in July this year filed a supplementary chargesheet against Abdullah, the former president of JKCA, and two other former members Ahsan Ahmad Mirza and Mir Manzoor Gazanffer in connection with its probe into the money laundering case.

The Principal District and Sessions Judge, Srinagar which is the Special Court for Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) cases, issued notice to the trio as well as the ED for filing of objections.