 LCMA holds 128th BPA meeting

Srinagar, Apr 11: The Lake Conservation & Management Authority today held 128th meeting of the Building Permission Authority under the Chairmanship of Vice Chairman, J&K LCMA
Joint Commissioner (P) SMC, Executive Engineer Lake Division 2nd LCMA, Executive Engineer Electric Inspection Division & representative Chief Town Planner Enforcement Officers LCMA, representatives Executive Engineer UEED Division 1st, & PHE, representative Tehsildar Khanyar and Law officer LCMA as members of the Building Permission Authority were present in the meeting.
The agenda for the meeting was discussed threadbare and a total of 29 cases were decided upon by the BPA on merits.
Meanwhile, the Vice Chairman J&K LCMA who is also the Chairman of BOCA has requested the people residing in the local jurisdiction of LCMA to apply online for proper building permission through its building permission authority, before starting any sort of Construction.