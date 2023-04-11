Kashmir

 LCMA holds 128th BPA meeting

Square Logo
Square LogoSquare Logo
GK NEWS SERVICE

Srinagar, Apr 11: The Lake Conservation & Management Authority today held  128th  meeting of the Building Permission Authority under the Chairmanship of Vice Chairman, J&K LCMA

Joint Commissioner (P) SMC, Executive Engineer Lake Division 2nd  LCMA, Executive Engineer Electric Inspection Division & representative Chief Town Planner  Enforcement Officers LCMA, representatives Executive Engineer  UEED Division 1st, & PHE, representative Tehsildar Khanyar and Law officer LCMA as members of the Building Permission Authority were present in the meeting.

The agenda for the meeting was discussed threadbare and a total of 29 cases were decided upon by the BPA on merits. 

Meanwhile, the Vice Chairman J&K LCMA who is also the Chairman of BOCA has requested the people residing in the local jurisdiction of LCMA to apply online for proper building permission through its building permission authority, before starting any sort of Construction.

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Greater Kashmir
www.greaterkashmir.com