Leaders across political spectrum condole demise of Mian Bashir

Senior Congress leader and former J&K Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad in a statement said, “Saddened by the passing away of Padma Bhushan Mian Bashir Ahmed Sahib. He will be remembered for his insightful knowledge on matters of theology & spirituality. He was also passionate about community service & social empowerment. Condolences to his family & countless well-wishers. RIP!”

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti in her condolence message ‘described described Bashir Saheb as a spiritual guide, mass leader and as someone who dedicated his entire life to the cause of people and religion.’ She said “In Bashir Sahab’s loss, Kashmir has lost a true son of soil, poor and destitute have lost a friend, Gujjar community has a lost a strong advocate of their empowerment and his followers have lost a spiritual guide.”

Recalling his contributions Mehbooba said that Mian Saheb will not only be remembered for his spiritual guidance but shall also be revered for his social contributions to his community and to Jammu and Kashmir at large. “Mian sahab always vocally stood against those who tried hard to divide communities, strived for a harmonious and equitable relationship between communities and always put the interests of his people first,” Mehbooba added.

Expressing solidarity with the bereaved family, Mehbooba prayed for the eternal peace to the departed soul and strength to his family to bear this loss.

“I express my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family especially to Mian Altaf Saheb and his family at this time of grief and sorrow,” she said while praying for everlasting peace and harmony to the departed soul.

Meanwhile, Party leaders including vice president A R Veeri, General Secretaries G N Lone Hanjura, Nizam ud din Bhat and others prayed for eternal peace to his soul.

Apni Party President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari in his condolence message issued here, described Mian Saheb as an epitome of humility, perseverance and compassion. “His demise has left a huge void in Kashmir’s Sufi society. His brief stint in power was purely to serve the people of especially the downtrodden sections of Jammu and Kashmir,” Bukhari recalled.

He said that Mian Saheb’s philanthropic contributions besides his spiritual teachings shall be remembered till times to come. “The deceased was a noble soul who has left behind his legacy of religious teachings, human values and cherished virtues of peace and harmony among the people,” Bukhari observed.

Expressing solidarity with the bereaved family, Bukhari prayed for the eternal peace to the departed soul and patience to his family to bear this severe loss. “On behalf of my family and Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party, I express my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and stand with it especially Mian Altaf Saheb and his family at this time of grief and sorrow,” he said, while praying for everlasting peace and harmony to the departed soul.

Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Conference Chairman Sajad Gani Lone in his message remembered Mian Bashir Sahib as an inspirational leader, defined by simplicity who had a humbling effect on people he interacted with. “I extend my deepest and heartfelt condolences to the family of Mian Bashir Sahab. May the Almighty give strength to them to bear the irreparable loss”, he said. Meanwhile PC General Secretary Imran Reza Ansari also remembered Mian Bashir sahib as a towering political and spiritual leader.

“He was a towering political figure and outstanding spiritual leader. May Allah Grant him highest place in Jannah”, he said in his condolence message.

JKPCC President Ghulam Ahmad Mir in his message said “saddened to learn about the passing away of Mian Bashir Saheb. I have no words to express my grief. My deepest condolences to Mian Altaf, other members of the bereaved family and followers of Mian Shaheb, I pray for eternal peace to departed soul.”

JKPCC vice-president and former MLC Ghulam Nabi Monga in his condolence statement expressed solidarity with Mian Altaf Ahmad and his family. “The glorious contribution of the Mian Bashir sahab to the social and political life of Jammu and Kashmir are immense. In his death, J&K has lost a huge asset. He will be remembered for his stature among the scholars of Islam. He guided people towards the path of righteousness,” Monga said.

Meanwhile PDP leader Mehboob Beg in a statement said that he was deeply saddened by the passing of Baba Mian Bashir. “He would fondly call me his ‘Mehboob’. Can never forget his affection. Once handed me a huge piece of paper containing my family tree & asked me to treasure it. Shall always treasure the times spent with you,Baba Sb.Allah magfirat karay,” he said.

Prof Saifuddin Soz, former union minister in his message said that Senior Political leader Mian Bashir’s demise is a great loss to the people of Jammu and Kashmir. “Above everything else, he was a civilized human being with simple habits and good traits in his character. May God rest his soul in peace,” he said.

CPI(M) leader Mohammed Yousuf Tarigami in his message said “Upliftment and progress of every individual was the hallmark of his political career. I express my sincere sympathies with whole Mian family, including his son Mian Altaf Ahmad.”

Jammu and Kashmir Awami National Conference President Begum Khalida Shah expressed her deepest condolences to Mian Altaf, Mian Sarfaraz and their family on the sad demise of their father Hazrat Mian Bashir Larvi.

Jammu & Kashmir People’s Movement president Javaid Mustafa Mir expressed his deepest condolences to Mian Altaf, Mian Sarfaraz and their family on the sad demise of their father Mian Bashir Larvi.

Member of Congress Working Committee (CWC) and former Member of Parliament, Tariq Hameed Karra in a tweet said “Mian Bashir Sahib Larvi is no more amongst us. Innalillahi wa innaellahi rajauun. He was revered by one & all above Political Affiliation, colour, caste, creed, region & religion. May AllahSubhanwataala grant him place in Jannah.”

JKPC leader Syed Basharat Bukhari in his message said: “Mian Bashir Sahab will be remembered for his stature among the scholars of Islam. He was a titan among the religious leaders of South Asia. He guided people towards the path of righteousness. While the words of Mian Sahab had a mesmerising effect on his listeners, it was his mild-mannered and humble behaviour which won millions of hearts.”

Chairman People’s Democratic Front (PDF) Hakeem Yaseen in a condolence message said “He was not only a revered religious scholar and social reformer but a true saviour of poor and destitute, who throughout his life struggled for ameliorating the lot of downtrodden sections of the society.”

Arif Laigroo, Youth Coordinator, PDP Central Kashmir and Mushtaq Chaya Mentor PHD Chamber of Commerce also have expressed condolence on demise of Mian Bashir Larvi. Both Laigroo and Chaya visited Wanagth and participated in the Nimaz-e-Janaza of late Mian Bashir Larvi.

Muslim Personal Law Board of Jammu & Kashmir has expressed heartfelt Condolence to Mian family and their followers on the sad demise of spiritual leader Mian Bashir Ahmad Larvi. Grand Mufti of J&K Nasir ul Islam expressed his heartfelt condolences to Mian Altaf, Mian Sarafraz and other members of the family.

Meantime a condolence meeting was held here at party headquarters Nawa-e-Subha, Srinagar, where scores of party functionaries paid tributes to the great spiritual and socio-political personality. The meeting was marked by Fatiha Khawani for the deceased.

Jammu and Kashmir Private School Association has also condoled the demise of Mian Bashir Ahmed Larvi.