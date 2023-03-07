Leaders extend greetings on Holi

Altaf Bukhari

Apni Party President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari on Tuesday greeted J&K people, especially the Hindu brethren. He urged people to pray for J&K’s peace and harmony on this revered occasion.

In his message, Apni Party President said, “The festival of Holi is also called a festival of colours and love. I wish this colorful festival brings happiness in our lives and help to promote brotherhood and harmony among the people of this land. I extend warm greetings to the people of Jammu and Kashmir, especially the Hindu brethren who celebrate this festival with great religious fervour.”