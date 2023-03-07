Leaders extend greetings on Holi

Srinagar, Mar 7 : Leaders from various political parties have extended greetings to people on Holi.
Dr Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah
National Conference President Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah on Tuesday greeted people on the festival of Holi. In their Holi greetings, the duo said that as the colours of the Holi, the cultural diversity of the country also presents a mosaic of hues and that the need of the hour was to celebrate the festival in the best traditions of the country's pluralistic ethos.They prayed that the festival augurs best for the increased prospects of peace, prosperity, and communal harmony in the country and J&K, and Ladakh as well.NC General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar, Additional General Secretary Sheikh Mustafa Kamaal, Treasurer Shammi Oberoi, Provincial Presidents Nasir Aslam Wani, Rattan Lal Gupta, Chief Spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq, Party MPs Muhammad Akbar Lone, Hasnain Masoodi and others also greeted the people on Holi.
Altaf Bukhari
Apni Party President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari on Tuesday greeted J&K people, especially the Hindu brethren. He urged people to pray for J&K’s peace and harmony on this revered occasion.
In his message, Apni Party President said, “The festival of Holi is also called a festival of colours and love. I wish this colorful festival brings happiness in our lives and help to promote brotherhood and harmony among the people of this land. I extend warm greetings to the people of Jammu and Kashmir, especially the Hindu brethren who celebrate this festival with great religious fervour.”
G A Mir
Congress leader G A Mir termed Holi a unique festival symbolising the unique culture of friendship and harmony in the country and wished a very happy and prosperous Holi to people of the country in general and Jammu and Kashmir in particular.